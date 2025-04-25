Remedy’s Co-Op FPS FBC: Firebreak Release Date, Platforms, and Price Revealed

FBC: Firebreak, Remedy’s new co-op FPS set in the world of Control, has an official release date, and as a longtime FPS fan who fell in love with the world of Control, I couldn’t be more excited. Remedy’s latest tweets confirmed that we now know when we can jump into this wild new experience.

FBC: Firebreak will be released on June 17th, 2025, building excitement for the Remedyverse take on a fresh multiplayer twist. What makes FBC: Firebreak so enticing is its blend of familiar Control elements with team-based tactical combat. In Control, the eerie atmosphere and supernatural storytelling hooked me from day one. Now, Remedy is expanding that unique universe into a co-op shooter where friends can band together and face the unknown as a team. The game promises the same signature blend of narrative mystery and innovative gameplay that defines Remedy’s projects, but now with added layers of cooperative strategy.

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

The tweets also hint at new surprises—moments that will challenge players to rethink their approach to combat and the way they work with teammates. Every match will feel unpredictable, ensuring that each play session offers fresh experiences and unexpected challenges. As someone who appreciates the intricate balance of action and story, I’m particularly eager to see how these elements mesh in a multiplayer environment.

FBC: Firebreak Platforms and Price

We also have the official platforms for FBC: Firebreak, along with the prices for each edition. FBC: Firebreak will be available for players on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. For the prices, there will be a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition with no pre-orders.

The FBC: Firebreak Standard Edition will be available for $39.99 /€39.99 / £32.99. If you want to get the Deluxe Edition, you can spend $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99. The FBC: Firebreak Deluxe Edition will have a unique armor set, weapon skin, and spray, two unique voice packs, and the Firestarter Classified Requisition.

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Image Credit: Remedy Entertainment

FBC: Firebreak isn’t just another shooter; it’s a chance to step back into a world that captivated me while discovering new gameplay dynamics. With the release date now set, fans can start the countdown and prepare to dive deep into the Remedyverse once again. For anyone who enjoyed the mystique of Control, this co-op experience is definitely one to watch.

So, are you getting FBC: Firebreak on the date of its release? Which part of the game entices you the most? Do tell us in the comments.