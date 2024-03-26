Remedy Entertainment Reveals More on Condor, Upcoming Control Spin-Off

Remedy Entertainment is always at the forefront of conversations about excellent storytelling. This love and appreciation only increased after the release of Alan Wake 2 (review). As the Finnish studio completes its financial year, new details regarding its upcoming project have come to light. The report has given us more details about Condor, the next Remedy Entertainment game.

As per the latest financial reports by the Finnish Studio, we have numerous details on their upcoming games. One prominent title that has taken the forefront in the Remedy Entertainment financial report is Condor.

Image Courtesy: Remedy

Announced in 2021 and codenamed Condor, the upcoming game is a live service spin-off of Remedy’s popular Control title. This essentially means that the game will take place in the Remedy’s Connected Universe. As per the details revealed, the game will take place inside the Oldest House after it goes into lockdown.

Rather than focusing on one character, Condor will let players go on a collective journey. As such, gamers will need to band together to overcome enemies and obstacles while relying on their gear.

Based on our current information, Condor will be a four-player co-op game in which players work together to survive the Hiss invasion in the Oldest House. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Image Courtesy: Remedy Entertainment/Control

Condor will be built on the Northlight engine and has a budget of 25 Million Euros. Furthermore, Condor might be the next game to be launched by Remedy Entertainment since it has already entered the production readiness stage.

Summer Games Fest and Gamescom are around the corner. So we might get substantial information about Condor soon. So, what are your thoughts on the upcoming Remedy Game? Let us know in the comments below.