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NTE 1.1 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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NTE 1.1 release date and time
Image Credit: Hotta Studio
In Short
  • NTE 1.1 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on June 3, 2026.
  • The 1.1 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST and will last for 5 hours approximately.
  • The update will add two new S-class characters, Lacrimosa and Chaos.
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Neverness to Everness has had a successful launch, and the game is already set to release its next update. NTE 1.1 is only hours away from release, and players can look forward to two new characters and a new area to explore in the game. With that said, the story is also getting a new chapter, so check our NTE 1.1 release date and time guide to not miss out on the content at launch.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.1 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.1 will be released on June 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. Check out the NTE banners to learn about the upcoming character schedule. Here is a quick overview of the NTE release timings in different time zones around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PDT on June 2
  • Canada: 11:00 PM CDT on June 2
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on June 3
  • UK: 4:00 AM BST on June 3
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on June 3
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on June 3
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on June 3
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on June 3
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on June 3
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST June 3
NTE Chaos
Image Credit: Hotta Studio

NTE 1.1 will add two new characters to the game — Lacrimosa and Chaos. Both characters are going to be meta in the upcoming updates, so check our NTE tier list to learn how strong they are in the game. Other than that, also check out NTE codes to get free Annulith for your upcoming banner pulls.

NTE 1.1 Maintenance Start and End Time

The NTE 1.1 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST and will last for 5 hours. The game servers will remain closed during this period, so players won’t be able to log into the game. Other than that, all players who have created their character before the maintenance begins will be compensated with 300 Annulith. It will be sent to all players via in-game mailbox, so make sure to claim it before the version ends.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PDT)3:00 PM on June 28:00 PM on June 2
Canada (CDT)6:00 PM on June 211:00 PM on June 2
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM on June 212:00 AM on June 3
UK (BST)11:00 PM on June 24:00 AM on June 3
Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on June 35:00 AM on June 3
India (IST)3:30 AM on June 38:30 AM on June 3
China (CST)6:00 AM on June 311:00 AM on June 3
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on June 312:00 PM on June 3
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on June 312:00 PM on June 3
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on June 31:00 PM on June 3

NTE 1.1 Countdown Timer

Here is a countdown timer for Neverness to Everness 1.1 for all who dislike converting time zones:

NTE 1.1 Release Countdown
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Neverness to Everness is out now globally!

So, are you excited for the release of NTE 1.1? Hopefully, our NTE 1.1 release date and time guide will get you ready for the update’s release. Tell us what you think about the upcoming update in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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