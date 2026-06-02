NTE 1.1 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Neverness to Everness has had a successful launch, and the game is already set to release its next update. NTE 1.1 is only hours away from release, and players can look forward to two new characters and a new area to explore in the game. With that said, the story is also getting a new chapter, so check our NTE 1.1 release date and time guide to not miss out on the content at launch.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.1 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.1 will be released on June 3, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. Check out the NTE banners to learn about the upcoming character schedule. Here is a quick overview of the NTE release timings in different time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PDT on June 2

: 8:00 PM PDT on June 2 Canada : 11:00 PM CDT on June 2

: 11:00 PM CDT on June 2 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on June 3

: 12:00 AM BRT on June 3 UK : 4:00 AM BST on June 3

: 4:00 AM BST on June 3 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on June 3

: 5:00 AM CEST on June 3 India : 8:30 AM IST on June 3

: 8:30 AM IST on June 3 China : 11:00 AM CST on June 3

: 11:00 AM CST on June 3 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on June 3

: 12:00 PM KST on June 3 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on June 3

: 12:00 PM JST on June 3 Australia: 1:00 PM AEST June 3

Image Credit: Hotta Studio

NTE 1.1 will add two new characters to the game — Lacrimosa and Chaos. Both characters are going to be meta in the upcoming updates, so check our NTE tier list to learn how strong they are in the game. Other than that, also check out NTE codes to get free Annulith for your upcoming banner pulls.

NTE 1.1 Maintenance Start and End Time

The NTE 1.1 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST and will last for 5 hours. The game servers will remain closed during this period, so players won’t be able to log into the game. Other than that, all players who have created their character before the maintenance begins will be compensated with 300 Annulith. It will be sent to all players via in-game mailbox, so make sure to claim it before the version ends.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PDT) 3:00 PM on June 2 8:00 PM on June 2 Canada (CDT) 6:00 PM on June 2 11:00 PM on June 2 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on June 2 12:00 AM on June 3 UK (BST) 11:00 PM on June 2 4:00 AM on June 3 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on June 3 5:00 AM on June 3 India (IST) 3:30 AM on June 3 8:30 AM on June 3 China (CST) 6:00 AM on June 3 11:00 AM on June 3 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on June 3 12:00 PM on June 3 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on June 3 12:00 PM on June 3 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on June 3 1:00 PM on June 3

NTE 1.1 Countdown Timer

Here is a countdown timer for Neverness to Everness 1.1 for all who dislike converting time zones:

NTE 1.1 Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Neverness to Everness is out now globally!

So, are you excited for the release of NTE 1.1? Hopefully, our NTE 1.1 release date and time guide will get you ready for the update’s release. Tell us what you think about the upcoming update in the comments section below.