PlayStation State of Play June 2026 Countdown Timer and How to Watch

It is time for all PlayStation fans to circle their calendars and set the timers because Sony’s massive game showcase, the State of Play, is airing soon. The latest game showcase promises more than just the routine update, and the June 2026 broadcast is confirmed to feature some exclusive gameplay reveals, especially the most anticipated superhero game, Marvel’s Wolverine.

The community is buzzing with excitement, and there are whispers about sneak-peaks into Intergalactic, God of War Remake, and who knows, even GTA 6 as well. So, check this guide for the PlayStation State of Play countdown timer, global start times, streaming details, and every major detail that fans expect.

PlayStation State of Play June 2026 Global Start Time

Sony has officially confirmed that the PlayStation State of Play event will begin on June 2, 2026, at 5 PM EDT. The event is expected to last more than an hour with some major announcements. Here are the official State of Play start times across the major regions:

Region Start Time USA (Pacific) June 2, 2 PM (PDT) USA (Mountain) June 2, 3 PM (MT) USA (Central) June 2, 4 PM (CT) USA (East) June 2, 5 PM (EDT) United Kingdom June 2, 10 PM (BST) Europe (Central) June 2, 11 PM (CEST) India June 3, 2:30 AM (IST) Japan June 3, 6 AM (JST) Australia (Eastern) June 3, 7 AM (AEST) China June 3, 5 AM (CST)

PlayStation State of Play Countdown Timer

The State of Play is already ticking down towards some of the biggest game reveals. So, if you don’t want to miss it, here is the State of Play countdown timer that you can refer to. Bookmark this page, and you can return to view the timer.

PlayStation State of Play Live Starts In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

How to Watch PlayStation State of Play Event

It is very simple to watch the upcoming State of Play game showcase. Sony will stream the live event through its official social accounts for players to hop in together. So, you can watch the June 2026 State of Play through the official PlayStation YouTube channel and the PlayStation Twitch channel.

Image Credit: PlayStation

Every Expected Game to Be Announced at State of Play

The excitement surrounding the PlayStation State of Play is very strong, but Sony has only confirmed one title so far. Here are the games we can expect to hear about in the upcoming event:

Marvel’s Wolverine (Confirmed)

(Confirmed) Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Control Resonant

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

The center of attraction for the June 2 State of Play is surely Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac Games has remained quiet about this standalone title since the reveal, and therefore, it becomes one of the prime reasons why the community is highly anticipating it. While the game is said to come out on a later September 2026 date, you can surely expect some gameplay trailers rather than cinematic cutscenes. It may happen that you even get a closer look at Wolverine’s healing factor mechanics.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Project is a new Naughty Dog IP that has grabbed attention among the community ever since the project was announced. Players are eager to see what the gameplay looks like, and in the upcoming State of Play, we might expect a fresh trailer focused on the game’s story mode.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a tag fighter game, and we might get a trailer for that as well. However, it will surely get heavily shadowed by Wolverine. The sequel to the Control universe, Control Resonant, is another game set in a supernatural environment that players are looking forward to. Furthermore, the God of War community is buzzing over a remake project inclined toward a Faye-focused experience or the original God of War Remake as well, which shaped most of our childhood.

Finally, we still can’t ignore the fact that Rockstar Games has been quietly watching the GTA 6 buzz rise and fall in the community for a while now. And the State of Play can be a good time to release a surprise GTA 6 trailer. However, since the week is going to be packed with game showcases, it is hardly possible for GTA 6 to release a new trailer, as it would definitely overshadow the ones shown.

And that is it for everything you need to know about the June State of Play countdown. So, what more games are you looking forward to in this event? Tell us in the comments below.