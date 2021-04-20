We have been hearing about Apex Legends Mobile for months. It was slated to launch in Q3 2021, as per previous reports. But today, alongside the Season 9 teaser, EA has confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile will launch in beta later this month. It will initially be limited to “a few thousand players” across India and the Philippines.

Apex Legends Mobile: PUBG Alternative?

Yeah, Apex Legends is finally coming to mobile to take on the likes of PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile in the battle royale space. It is not a port of the PC/ console game. Instead, “Apex Legends Mobile is being built specially for mobile” and thus, it won’t feature cross-play support.

It will be free-to-play and the gameplay will remain the same as its PC/ console counterparts. A few screenshots shared by EA show off the graphics, legends such as Bloodhound, Lifeline, Caustic, and others. And what’s interesting is that the game seems to have an older version of the World’s Edge map, which is much-loved by the community. You can check out these screenshots right here:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone. It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original,” said Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends in an official blog post. The mobile game will include its own Battle Pass, offering you access to unique collectible cosmetics, and unlockables.

Pre-Registration Details

To start with, Apex Legends will only be available on Android devices. It will expand to new regions and iOS over the course of the beta test. If you are eager to get your hands on this ability-focused battle royale game first, then do pre-register on the Play Store right here. Remember to toggle on ‘Automatic install’ so the game is automatically installed on your device once it becomes available.

So, the big question is – Will Apex Legends Mobile be able to fill the hole created by the PUBG ban earlier last year? Which battle royale game are you playing right now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.