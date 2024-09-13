Elon Musk Asks Valorant Pro for Feedback to Improve X Streaming

When you think you have seen it all, you refresh your X feed and find something crazier. Well, this latest update will not shock you much. In the latest X stream by Valorant Pro Demon1, X CEO Elon Musk casually dropped by and replied, “Cool, please let us know what to improve”.

Demon1, a former VCT Champs winner has arguably one of the best followings across social media. This was the former EG duelist’s first X livestream. Although not so great with his predictions about VCT winners, Demon1 is entertaining on his streams, thanks to his cracked gameplay.

During the stream, many other creators dropped by to say hi. While many think Musk dropping by is significant, the chat reply was more of asking for feedback. Cool, please let us know what to improve— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2024

The mastermind behind Tesla and SpaceX has been working on the XGaming brand. Under this brand, Musk wants to bring solid engagement on the streaming side of things on X through popular gamers.

Earlier, Elon Musk already signed big names such as Hikaru Nakamura, Dream, Esfand, and many other gaming creators. While the purpose is to get an engaging gaming community growth, there is an XGaming affiliates page where you can check out if your favorite creator or streamer will stream on X or not.

Pros and creators signed with XGaming have an exclusive red-colored XGaming badge beside their names. As for the record, Demon1 is not the only Valorant pro on the platform. 100T fame Cryo who recently took the Valorant scene by storm is also a part of this brand. Of course, we know how much Musk loves Valorant as we have seen him already at VCT Champs in America.

Will we see more Valorant Pros streaming on X after this Musk interaction? We shall find out in the future. Till then, would you watch Demon1 stream on X? Share your thoughts on the situation in the comments below.