X Experiences Major Outage, Musk Points Fingers for Cyberattack

The popular social media platform X has suffered outages due to maintenance or other internal errors. However, the Elon Musk-owned service went through a major outage on Monday i.e. 10th March 2025 when thousands of users in the US and UK regions couldn’t access the platform, sparking debates regarding the cause of this outage.

People trying to access X (formerly Twitter) on the app or desktop site were met with a loading screen icon. This lasted well over into the afternoon, when more than 10 thousand users from the US and about 8 thousand users from the UK reported an issue with the service on Downdetector.

Addressing the issue, Musk shared a post (via X) saying, “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved”.

Later, when talking with the Fox Business Network, the Billionaire shared that they “traced” the cyberattack and that it originated “in the Ukraine area”. He did not add further comments to back his sources or share any proof of the same.

There has been no official statement about the cause of the X outage. However, experts are saying that it is a denial-of-service attack also known as a DDoS attack. This was one of the biggest outages X has encountered recently, as the service remained inactive for 6 hours. It started somewhere around 10 am GMT with a second and third spike which lasted till 2 pm GMT.