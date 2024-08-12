Former VCT Winner ‘Demon1’ Predicts This Team Will Win VCT 2024

The biggest Valorant esports event is near its final stages. After deadly ups and downs in the group stages, we finally got the eight playoff participants for the Valorant Champions 2024. With that, the new pick ems aka predictions have started. While many are yet to chime in their predictions, former VCT winner Demon1 has already predicted Fnatic to win VCT 2024.

Demon1 to Derke: One Duelist to the Other

In his latest X post, the former EG star duelist Demon1 shares his prediction of the whole playoffs bracket. He also captions the post by saying “dont let me down @Derke.” dont let me down @Derke pic.twitter.com/Qj8yrcByJj— NRG Demon1 (@Demon1___) August 12, 2024

In the prediction, Demon1 also keeps Sentinels in the lower bracket where they eventually get eliminated by G2. On the other hand, Fnatic dominates the upper bracket and wins the finals as well against DRX, according to Demon1. We have already seen his own team NRG get eliminated in the VCT stage 2, not even making it to the Champions.

While fans are already mad about these predictions, many believe Fnatic to be one of the strongest teams in the Valorant Pro circuit. Some fans are even saying that Demon1 is “bad in-game and in Pickems as well” in the replies. Although the reactions are mixed, Demon1 is arguably one of the biggest breakout duelists from the past year.

In the knockout stages on VCT 2023, Demon1 dropped 346 kills in 17 maps. This itself makes him one of the biggest duelists from the previous year. However, in the VCT 2024 group stages, Fnatic duelist Derke is not even in the top 5 on the kill lists yet.

Well, as per Demon1, that might change pretty soon. What are your thoughts on this prediction? Do you think Fnatic has what it takes to win VCT 2024? Which team are you supporting this VCT? Tell us in the comments below.