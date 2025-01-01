Bluesky Finally Adds the Feature That Stopped Me From Making The Switch From X

The story of Bluesky is a classic underdog tale. The platform appeared out of nowhere and became people’s champion in a matter of months, resulting in a large surge of users. However, one essential feature that I have always felt was missing from Bluesky was the trending tab. Without it, there’s no way to know about the exciting chatter that will keep you hooked. However, the decentralized social media service recently started experimenting with the trending feature in Beta.

The X-factor Bluesky Was Missing is Finally Here

Bluesky donned the Santa outfit by gifting us a treat before the end of 2024. The platform shared a post announcing the arrival of the trending topics feature in Beta to the mobile app. It works like the Trending page that former X-pats are already familiar with allowing you to see popular subjects that people are talking about.

Merry Christmas from us to you 🎄🎁💙 We launched Trending Topics today, and you can find it by tapping the search icon on the bottom bar of the app or the right sidebar on desktop.



To keep things simple, Bluesky has gone with the same placement too. Just tap the search icon in the bottom navigation bar. This will take you to the search tab where the trending topics sit at the top. However, the feature comes with a Beta tag showing that it is still in its early stages.

How to Enable Trending Topics on Bluesky

In the announcement post, I saw many people wondering why the feature isn’t showing up for them. That could be because the option is not enabled by default for some, but it can be done from Bluesky settings. So, here’s how to turn out this experimental feature if you want to try it out:

Tap the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Head to the Settings option, and go to Content and media. Here, turn on the Enable trending topics toggle.

After turning it on, go back to your Bluesky home page and tap the search icon. You’ll be greeted with the new trending section with all the latest topics people are chatting about.

Now, There’s a Fighting Chance

The biggest reason I feel many people find it hard when shifting from X is because of its awesome and useful Trending page. It allows people from all walks of life to chime in on a topic and share their thoughts. This increases engagement and keeps people coming back. It’s the X factor that Bluesky had been missing all along.

Honestly, it was a much-needed advantage for the app without which, Bluesky might lose out on the hype it has received over the long run and fizzle out into obscurity. I shared the same thoughts in my recent read discussing the rise of Bluesky in 2024. Thankfully, the folks at the company were quick on their feet to realize X’s advantage and added this feature to their roster.

Now I feel Bluesky has a fighting chance and I can quit X, finally surrendering to the Bluesky. What are your thoughts on the topic? Let us know in the comments below.