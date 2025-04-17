xAI’s Grok Adds a Memory Feature That Can Remember Your Conversations

It’s been a busy month with Microsoft’s Copilot, and later ChatGPT announcing new features coming to their AI models. But it seems like Elon Musk’s Grok didn’t want to be left behind, as xAI is also rolling out the “memory” feature for the chatbot, along with a slate of other improvements being added to it.

In a recent X post, the Grok team announced that the AI model can now remember your previous conversations. This would allow it to generate more personalized answers based on your interactions. This new Memory feature for Grok is available in beta for now. And, it’ll be accessible from Grok’s Android and iPhone apps, and via the Grok website.

As for the feature itself, it will remember specific portions of your chat and recall them in later conversations. So let’s say if you have had a conversation with Grok about your daily habits, and later you ask about it for workout routines. It should be able to generate a regimen that’s more in line with your habits.

This inevitably raises questions regarding privacy. However, users should have the ability to manage and delete certain memories if they want to. This will help build long time trust using the AI, so it doesn’t remember anything that it doesn’t need to. You can also toggle off the feature completely from Data controls page in Settings.

The rollout of this feature seems rushed, as ChatGPT announced its improved Memories feature just last week, and Copilot did the same earlier this month. So it seems like xAI just wants a piece of that AI hype train going on lately. You can check out this feature in Grok using the options mentioned above, though it is worth noting that it isn’t available in the EU or the UK yet.