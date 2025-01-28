X Working on a Huge Messaging Upgrade with “XChat”

X (formerly Twitter) is a pretty competent social media platform but one aspect of the platform that remains barren even today is its DM functionality. It is pretty bare-bones, and regular users have requested improvements in this area. Well, it looks like Elon Musk or the folks at X have finally listened and are supposedly working on a direct messaging feature called XChat.

This news comes from X user @P4mui who shared a screenshot of the XChat feature. It replaces the Messages option in the sidebar, from where you can access this new option. However, we are still not sure what it does, or how it improves upon the regular X (Twitter) direct messages.

X/Twitter is working on « XChat »



For now we don’t have much information about it… it’s just a blank page pic.twitter.com/PXt0DAkMPT— P4mui  (@P4mui) January 27, 2025

However, if we are to speculate then it will have GrokAI integration for sure, and some Premium features bundled with it. It is also likely the feature itself might be limited for the premium subscribers at first before rolling out to all the free users on X.

Could XChat Messaging Be the Answer to WhatsApp?

Elon Musk has shown interest in improving direct messages on X to go toe to toe with other messaging services like WhatsApp and WeChat. So maybe they are building the whole thing from the ground up and adding essential features that users have requested for years. There is no timeline as to when this feature will be available for everyone, but we can have the beta trials start soon.

X is already going through a bunch of changes recently. Apart from the controversial policy changes regarding how blocking works on the platform, they have made their GrokAI free for everyone. And with the impending doom lingering over TikTok in the U.S., they mentioned they added a dedicated video feed in the toolbar in the U.S. only.

With that said, what are your thoughts on the new XChat messaging ? Would you switch from your primary messaging application to use it? Let us know in the comments below.