X Jumps on TikTok Uncertainty with a Dedicated Short-Form Video Feed

There’s turmoil and chaos among social media users in the U.S. given the uncertain faith of TikTok. Other social media platforms have been eyeing the success of short-form video-sharing, and are now jumping on the opportunity to take its place on your devices. One such platform is X which has come out with a dedicated scrolling video feed launching in the U.S.

The official X account shared a post on Sunday, showing off this new video feed. It will sit where the Communities tab is located right now. The feature will reveal a vertically scrolling feed of short-form videos. It will be similar to what we have seen with TikTok and Instagram Reels. Having a dedicated button will make it easy for users to find the video feed, thus increasing its popularity.

you better not be making a dedicated video tab when I get home



me: pic.twitter.com/ZbmLBmSbDp— X (@X) January 20, 2025

The feature should be live if you reside in the U.S. and if you don’t see it yet, then I recommend updating the app to its latest version. You can access it by tapping on the Video tab (marked by a play icon) located on the bottom navigation bar. There is no confirmation, but the feature could roll out to other regions later on.

Image Credit: X (screenshot by Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

Elon Musk has already shown interest in boosting video-based content on the platform, so this could be a move to further motivate users to create and upload such content on X. Though it did come out of nowhere, given how much Musk has shown support towards TikTok and free speech in his posts on the platform.

But I wouldn’t fault Musk for trying to seize the opportunity amidst this chaos. Recently Instagram came out with their new Edits video editing app to rival ByteDance’s CapCut which is still down. At the same time, we also saw the introduction of Bluesky’s custom video feed. Would you be willing to switch to X? Or stick with TikTok, now that it has received a renewed deadline? Let us know in the comments below.