LG Electronics on Friday launched its new LG G8X ThinQ flagship smartphone in India. Originally unveiled at IFA 2019 back in September, the device is the latest installment in the company’s flagship G-series. It now comes with an additional detachable screen that can be connected to the phone using the USB Type-C port. It also has a 360-degree free stop hinge that lets you use the phone as a game controller when tilted at 120 degrees.

LG G8X ThinQ: Specifications and Features

The device features two identical 6.4-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) OLED displays with an in-display fingerprint scanner baked into the phone. The other screen is only a display panel. In addition, there’s a secondary 2.1-inch display to show essential info, such as notifications, date, time, and battery life on the outside of the detachable display.

Under the hood, LG G8X ThinQ comes equipped with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage with support for microSD expansion.

The phone comes with a dual rear-cam module that includes a 12MP (f/1.8) primary camera alongside a 13MP super-wide (f/2.4) shooter. At the front, LG G8X ThinQ sports a 32MP camera housed within a teardrop notch. The cameras also offer a ton of software features, including most notably, “AI Action Shot” to capture fast-moving objects by increasing the shutter speed.

The device features two 1.2W speakers which aim to deliver a bold and balanced stereo sound and there’s 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian Audio onboard as well. The phone features a microphone which is automatically turned up when capturing video to ensure that sounds are recorded in vivid detail for the most captivating, Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) recordings.

The G8X ThinQ runs Android 9.0 Pie and carries a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It also comes with an IP68 rating that denotes resistance to dust and water. The phone supports HDR10 and is MIL-STD 810G compliant.

LG G8X ThinQ Price and Availability

The LG G8X ThinQ is priced at Rs. 49,999 (around $700) and will be available in a single Aurora Black color option across both online and offline outlets in India. It will go on sale starting Saturday, December 21, but I understand you already know that there are other more affordable flagship phones out there.