Dizo Watch D2 Power with up to 10 Days of Battery Life Introduced in India

Joining the recently introduced Watch D2, we now have Dizo’s latest watch called the Watch D2 Power in India. The watch falls in the affordable price range and comes with Bluetooth Calling support, a big display, and more. Have a look at the features, price, and more details.

Dizo Watch D2 Power: Specs and Features

The Watch D2 Power has a square-shaped display, much like the Watch D2. It’s a 1.91-inch touchscreen with 500 nits of brightness and 2.5D curved glass. There’s also support for over 150 watch faces. It has a lightweight design and a metallic coating for a premium feel.

The watch support single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling, which improves the connection stability during calls while ensuring less power consumption. Plus, the use of a single chip also contributes to the lightweight design. There’s also support for a noise-free calling algorithm, which reduces background noises during calls.

The health features include 24×7 real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking (for insights on deep sleep, light sleep, and REM sleep). You can also get sedentary and water intake reminders.

The Dizo Watch D2 Power includes around 24 sports modes to track physical activities and set goals too. You can also keep an eye on the calories burnt and steps taken, along with tracking the running route using the paired phone’s inbuilt GPS. There’s the ability to instantly share your progress details on social media. All this can be done via the Dizo Activ app.

As mentioned earlier, it can stay alive for up to 10 days on a single charge and supports an IP68 rating. Other details include remote camera/music controls, an alarm clock, weather forecasts, a find phone feature, and more.

One interesting thing about the announcement is that the official press release has been written by ChatGPT, the raging conversational AI tool. You can check out what other cool things you can do with it over here.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D2 Power comes at a special launch price of Rs 1,799 to compete with options like the NoiseFit Twist, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more. It will be available as Amazon Specials, starting February 20. It would be the first time a Dizo watch is available on Amazon India.

The watch can be purchased in Classic Black, Ocean Blue, or Silver Grey colors.