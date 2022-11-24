Dizo Watch R Talk Go Introduced in India; Check out Price and Features

Dizo has launched the new Watch R Talk Go smartwatch meant for sports enthusiasts in India. The watch is another variant of the Dizo Watch R Talk and comes with support for Bluetooth Calling, dial sensors for health tracking, and more features. Check them out below.

Dizo Watch R Talk Go: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch R Talk Go features a round dial with an aluminum rim that has ‘Dizo’ and ‘Be Different’ engravings. The watch has two physical buttons; one is the home button and another one is to access sports modes. There’s a 1.39-inch display with a screen resolution of 360×360 pixels and 550 nits of brightness. It has a layer of 7H tempered glass and supports over 150 watch faces.

Much like the Watch R Talk, it also has support for single-chip Bluetooth Calling for stable connection and low power consumption. This feature also supports noise cancellation during calls.

The presence of dual health sensors allows for accurate health tracking even with hairy or scarred wrists. The watch supports 24×7 heart rate tracking, a SpO2 sensor, and sleep tracking. It also gets support for 110 sports modes like gymnastics, yoga, hiking, dancing, cycling, walking, and more. Users can also get daily/weekly/monthly stats to better track their physical activities.

The Watch R Talk Go comes with period tracking and gives water drinking and sedentary reminders. It also supports breathing exercises. The smartwatch has a 300mAh battery, which can last up to 10 days and takes up to 2 hours to charge.

Additional features include in-app GPS for running route tracking, alarm, music/camera controls, Find phone, weather updates, and more. It also supports an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch R Talk Go is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available via Flipkart, starting November 30. As an introductory offer, it can be bought for Rs 3,499.

It comes in Thunder Blue, Classic Black, and Silver Grey colorways.