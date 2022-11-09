Dizo Watch D Plus with up to 14 Days of Battery Life Launched in India

Dizo, Realme’s TechLife brand, has added a new smartwatch to its portfolio in India. The new Dizo Watch D Plus comes with a large display, up to 14 days of battery life, and more at a sub-Rs 3,000 price bracket. Check out the price, features, and more.

Dizo Watch D Plus: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch D Plus has an aluminum frame and features a 1.85-inch display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. The screen gets a layer of curved tempered glass and support for over 150 watch faces.

Dizo’s health suite includes a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker too. There’s also the option to get sedentary and drink water reminders. The usual step, calorie, and distance tracking can also be used.

The Dizo Watch D Plus comes with 110+ sports modes, including running, walking, gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, and more. It is backed by a 300mAh battery, which can last you for up to 14 days and get recharged in about 2 hours.

The watch can be controlled via the Dizo app, which also supports in-app GPS for you to track your running route. Additional features include music/camera controls, an alarm, find phone, weather forecasts, and much more. It also comes with 3ATM water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D Plus retails at Rs 1,999 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting November 15. It will also be available via select offline stores soon.

The smartwatch comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Deep Blue colorways.

Buy Dizo Watch D Plus via Flipkart