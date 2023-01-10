NoiseFit Twist with Bluetooth Calling Introduced in India

After recently introducing the ColorFit Caliber Buzz, Noise has now introduced the NoiseFit Twist in India. The smartwatch also comes with Tru Sync tech, which enables Bluetooth Calling. Check out the price, features, and more details.

NoiseFit Twist: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Twist has a metallic finish and features a 1.38-inch TFT display with 550 nits of brightness. There are over 100 watch faces to choose from. The Tru Sync technology calls for a stable calling experience while consuming less power. It also ensures easy and quick pairing.

The smartwatch has a number of health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There’s the ability to manage stress and practice breathing exercises. It also supports 100 sports modes.

All this can be tracked via the NoiseFit app to keep an eye on the physical activity and check progress. Other functionalities include a calculator, app notifications, a weather app, smart DND, reminders, and much more. The NoiseFit Twist comes with an IP68 rating.

Additionally, the smartwatch provides a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge and up to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Twist will be available at Rs 1,999 and can be purchased, starting January 12 via Amazon India and the company’s website.

It comes in Jet Black, Silver Grey, Rose Wine, Rose Pink, and Space Blue colorways.