Dizo Buds P with up to 40 Hours Playback Time Launched in India

Dizo has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called the Dizo Buds P in India. It joins the existing Buds Z and the Buds Z Pro, which are part of the Buds series. The new Buds P comes with up to 40 hours of playback time, noise cancellation for calls, and more features. Have a look at them.

Dizo Buds P: Specs and Features

The Dizo Buds P comes with an AirPods 2-like design, which is a first for the company. The company calls it the half in-ear design. The earbuds come in Dynamo Black, Shady Blue, and Marble White colorways.

There’s support for 13mm Dynamic Drivers with support for the Bass Boost+ Algorithm for enhanced bass performance. The Buds P also has an 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, which will ensure better audio and visual syncing during gameplay.

The new Dizo audio product also supports Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to get rid of access noises during calls. Plus, there are smart touch controls available too. These include double-tap (play/pause, answer/reject calls), triple-tap (next song), long-press one earbud for 2 seconds (reject calls), and long-press both earbuds for 2 seconds (enable or disable Game mode).

While earbuds are backed by a 40mAh battery each, the charging case has a 480mAh battery, which claims a total playback time of 40 hours. A single charge is said to offer up to 7 hours of playtime. There’s fast charging available too via a USB Type-C port. This is expected to provide a 4-hour playtime in 10 minutes.

Additionally, the Dizo Buds P is compatible with the Realme Link app for EQ settings, touch control settings, and more. The earbuds also come with IPX4 water resistance, along with splash and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Buds P is priced at Rs 1,599 but comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,299. It will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting July 5. This will be a limited period sale.