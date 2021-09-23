DIZO Buds Z TWS Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 1,999

Realme TechLife’s DIZO has launched the DIZO Buds Z TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds offer ENC, 88ms low latency in Game Mode, and up to 16 hours of total music playback time. Check out the complete specifications and pricing of the earbuds below:

DIZO Buds Z TWS Earbuds: Specifications

DIZO Buds Z is lightweight and each earbud weighs 3.7 grams. The company says it has used ‘Natural Light Design’ that offers four reflective layers to give the earbuds a dazzling effect. It comes in Onyx, Leaf, and Pearl color variants.

The Buds Z features Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) to block out external noise to an extent. Moreover, there’s a Game Mode that brings down the latency to 88ms while you’re playing games. You also get IPX4 water resistance on these earbuds.

In terms of connectivity, DIZO Buds Z uses Bluetooth 5.0. It offers 10mm dynamic drivers with the company’s Bass Boost+ algorithm. DIZO has added touch controls to handle calls or control music playback. You can further customize the earbuds with the Realme Link companion app.

On a single charge, you could expect up to 4.5 hours of playback from these earbuds. Combined with the charging case that charges through a USB-C port, you get up to 16 hours of usage. According to the company, 10 minutes of charging gives you 1.5 hours of playback time.

Price and Availability

DIZO Buds Z TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. However, you can grab one at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299 during the Flipkart Billion Days that starts on October 7. It will also be available later in select retail stores.