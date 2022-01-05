Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro Launched in India

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has introduced the new Dizo Watch R and Buds Z Pro TWS earbuds in India, as announced previously. Both products come with a few cool attractions. The Dizo Watch R is the first to come with a big AMOLED screen, while the Buds Z Pro supports ANC. Here’s a look at all the details.

Dizo Watch R: Specs, Features, and Price

The new Dizo smartwatch comes with a 1.30-inch AMOLED screen, which is touted as the biggest display in the sub-Rs 4,000 price bracket. It supports a peak brightness of 550 nits, the Always-on-Display mode, and 150+ watch faces. It gets a 45mm circular dial with a metal chassis for a premium look.

The watch supports 110+ sports modes such as running, walking, cycling, and more, along with the ability to keep track of daily activities. It also gets a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, heart rate sensor, and a sleep monitoring feature. There’s also the ability to track water intake, menstrual cycle, calories, sedentary, and more.

The Dizo Watch R is backed by a 280mAh battery, which is expected to last up to 12 days on a single charge and comes with 5ATM water resistance. It also allows for music/ camera control functions, notifications from various apps, and support for the latest Dizo App 2.0. The app introduces a new UI, weather forecasts on the homepage, route tracking using the connected phone’s GPS, and more.

The Dizo Watch R is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available to buy on January 11 via Flipkart at a special introductory price of Rs 3,499. It comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Grey color options.

Dizo Buds Z Pro: Specs, Features, and Price

Dizo Buds Z Pro has support for up to 25dB active noise cancellation aka ANC, which is its primary highlight. There’s a Transparency mode too, which lets users listen to others without taking the earbuds off. The earbuds come with a quad-mic system and support ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

It has an in-ear design with a stem, along with a dual-color changing charging case. There are two colors to choose from, Orange Black and Ocean Blue.

The Buds Z Pro comes with 10mm Dynamic Drivers and the Bass Boost+ algorithm found on other Realme earbuds. It also gets the Game mode with 88ms super low-latency during gameplay. Each earbud is backed by a 43mAh battery (with a 380mAh charging case) and is claimed to offer 25 hours of total playback. Additionally, the earbuds come with intelligent touch controls, IPX4 certification, and Realme Link app compatibility.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 2,299 on January 13 via Flipkart as part of its first sale. Both the Dizo Watch R and the Buds Z Pro will be soon available to buy via retail stores in India.