IPL 2020 is only a few days away, and Reliance Jio has unveiled yet another recharge plan that brings along benefits for users who have not subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar yet. Jio’s new ₹598 offers a free annual subscription for Disney-owned streaming giant Hotstar.

While Hotstar has streamed IPL for many years, this year is slightly different. The streaming service will not allow free users to stream IPL matches at all this season. That means, if you are hoping to watch IPL 2020 on your laptop or smartphone you will need a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to do so.

With Jio’s ₹598 plan, you essentially save the ₹399 you would be paying to Hotstar for an annual VIP subscription. Bear in mind that it’s not the Premium tier, so if you’re watching TV shows and movies as well, you won’t be able to see most of them in English unless you upgrade to Hotstar Premium.

Apart from including Disney+ Hotstar, the new plan from Jio offers 2GB data per day, which should be enough to watch IPL matches as they go. Moreover, you will get unlimited on-network calls and 100 free SMS messages. The plan has a validity of 56 days.

Jio also has a couple of ‘Cricket Packs’ on offer aimed specifically at cricket lovers. You can choose from the ₹401 plan, ₹777 plan, and ₹2,599 plan. All of these also offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions, along with extra data per month.

This year’s IPL tournament is being held in the UAE, and after a bunch of sponsorship related issues, it’s finally being sponsored by Dream 11 for this year.