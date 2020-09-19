With just hours to go for the first match in IPL 2020, Disney+ Hotstar is running a last-minute promotional event to get as many customers aboard as possible. The company has teamed up with Indian actors to offer an additional 30 days with new Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions without extra charges.

The promotional offer was first shared on Twitter by actor Sonu Sood and was spotted by Gadgets 360. Other actors and cricketers including Rana Daggubati and Yuvraj Singh followed the lead. To avail this offer, you should visit this specific link and purchase Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership.

If you’re interested, all you have to do is click on the link above, login to your Disney+ Hotstar account, choose the payment method, and complete the transaction. The service will automatically apply the offer if you go through the link. The available payment options are Credit card, Debit card, UPI, and Netbanking.

Mera 2020 ka mission- bhalai karo aur good news failao. Only 1 day to go for #CSKvsMI so aap sab use karo yeh link https://t.co/cO7uZjufar aur karo IPL ki asli taiyyari, yeh offer meri taraf se #FanHitMeinJaari. I nominate @Riteishd @YUVSTRONG12 @ranadaggubati to spread the cheer — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2020

It is worth noting that the extra month offer is only valid if you subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar VIP through the aforesaid link this weekend. To test this promotion (and to watch IPL 2020 of course), I subscribed to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. As you can see below, the expiry date of the membership is 19 October, 2021, which is a total of 13 months.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription costs Rs.399. Although you miss out on Disney+ Originals, you get access to other Disney content in dubbed languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. If you’re planning to watch IPL 2020, this neat deal with an additional free month will come in handy, especially if you’re disappointed with the fact that Flipkart is issuing refunds for Rs.99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium orders.