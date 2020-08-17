IPL 2020 is set to begin in just over a month, and if you’re a fan of cricket (and you probably are), Reliance Jio likely has a great plan for you. Jio and Disney+ Hotstar are reportedly going to announce a partnership for IPL 2020. Under this partnership, Jio users will be able to live stream IPL 2020 with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans.

Hotstar usually offers free streaming for IPL matches. However, reports suggest that it won’t be the case this year. In fact, Hotstar will only offer 5 minutes of complimentary IPL streaming to free users for IPL 2020. To watch IPL 2020 live, you will have to subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Premium plans. However, with Reliance Jio’s ₹401 and ₹2,499 annual plan, you will get access to Hotstar annual subscription, allowing you to stream IPL matches live.

The report about Hotstar not offering free streaming for IPL 2020 comes from 91mobiles who spoke with people familiar with the matter. As such, it’s unclear if this will indeed be the case. However, if it is, and if Jio and Hotstar announce even more plans that offer IPL 2020 streaming, it could be great for both Jio and Hotstar. IPL is a huge tournament followed by a lot of people in India. This year, the tournament is being held in UAE and will begin from September 19.

This year’s tournament has also generated a bunch of other headlines, including the fact that Vivo is not the title sponsor this year. Brands such as Unacademy have been bidding for IPL 2020 title sponsorship this season.