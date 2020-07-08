Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, Mediatek, is reportedly all set to launch the Dimensity 600 mobile processor with 5G connectivity. That’s according to the Taiwan Economic Daily, which claims that the chip will be officially launched during the current quarter. MediaTek was expected to launch the Dimensity 600 back in March. However, the company ended up announcing the Dimensity 1000+ instead. It is a slightly modified version of the Dimensity 1000 it had announced last year.

Meanwhile, the latest report further suggests that the company has already received a large number of orders for the yet-to-be-launched chipset. It’s not difficult to understand why the Dimensity 600 is receiving such a massive response from smartphone manufacturers. While the Snapdragon 765 and Dimensity 800 platforms have already democratized 5G smartphones, the upcoming chipset is expected to further reduce the price of 5G handsets and bring the technology to even more users.

If rumors are to be believed, the Dimensity 600 might bring 5G handsets to the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment in India and the sub-$300 segment globally. There’s no exact word on which companies are placing orders for the upcoming chipset. However, most of these vendors are reportedly planning to launch their Dimensity 600-powered devices before the end of the year.

Just a month after announcing the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset, MediaTek unveiled its Dimensity 800 mobile processor for mid-range devices with 5G connectivity. The chip is now making its way to mid-range smartphones. However, with the Dimensity 600, MediaTek seemingly wants to up the ante and reach a whole new audience. It will be interesting to see how it fares, given that potentially large markets for the Dimensity 600, like India, are unlikely to get 5G networks any time soon.