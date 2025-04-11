MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Arrives with Faster AI and Efficiency Boost

Last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 9400 was a big success, offering almost on-par performance as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Now, the company is coming out with its mid-cycle upgrade with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, bringing improved generative AI capabilities and better efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Specifications

The new processor still features the same cluster of a single ARM Cortex-X925 core, which is now clocked at 3.73 GHz, up from 3.63 GHz in the 9400. The rest of the cluster remains the same. There are three Cortex X4 cores at 3.30 GHz, and four Cortex A720 cores at 2.40 GHz. This new change should benefit more demanding Android UIs to deliver smoother performance.

The other big highlight is that it has improved on device AI performance. The Dimensity 9400+ still features the MediaTek 890 NPU, but with 20% faster agentic AI performance with Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+). It should also allow developers to turn conventional AI apps to sophisticated agentic AI applications​.

Image Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek’s Corporate Senior Vice President JC Hsu said, “We are working closely with developers and manufacturers to continue building a robust ecosystem of AI applications and other features”. The new chipset also supports Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), and FP8 inferencing, offering faster reasoning.

In terms of the GPU, it still uses Arm’s premium Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU. This delivers top of the line gaming performance. Even bringing PC gaming features like ray tracing, opacity micromap (OMM), and Super Resolution. It also includes a new frame rate converter 2.0+ (MFRC 2.0+), which offers improved performance at 40% efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ even comes with the Imagiq 1090 ISP, enabling HDR video recording across all zoom ranges. It can even help capture moving subjects while isolating the image and audio.

Other features include up to 10 km Bluetooth connectivity between two phones, support for BeiDou satellite connection with a 33% faster TTFF (Time to first fix), Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency, and MediaTek Xtra RangeTM0 for better Wi-Fi range.

The Dimensity 9400+ sure does come with some notable improvements over its predecessor. And you won’t have to wait much longer if you want to get your hands on a device powered by this CPU. Both the Oppo Find X8s and the Find X8s+ will be among the first devices that come with this chipset. The Vivo X200s will also include it.