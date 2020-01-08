MediaTek announced its first-ever 5G-integrated Dimensity 1000 chipset in November last year. It comes baked inside the Oppo Reno 3, which was launched last month, and now MediaTek has decided to target the mid-range segment with its new 5G chipset – the Dimensity 800. It was first announced towards the end of 2019 and we now have official details.

Dimensity 800 is manufactured using the 7nm process, same as the Dimensity 1000. It’s an octa-core chipset that includes four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. MediaTek touts that the larger number of performance cores, as compared to competitors, will offer faster app and game launch times.

Turning our attention to 5G capabilities, MediaTek, in its official blog post, boasts that the Dimensity 800 supports 5G with 2 carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for a “30 percent wider high-speed layer coverage, more seamless 5G handover (between base stations), and a higher average throughput performance” compared to other solutions with single carriers (1CC, no CA). It supports standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

The eight cores onboard are coupled with a four-core variant of the Mali-G77 GPU – also found on the Dimensity 1000 chipset but with eight cores. The chipmaker hasn’t shared exact GPU specs except for revealing that it includes four cores of Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP in its blog post. There’s also MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology baked in this chipset for an unparalleled experience.

Dimensity 800 also has a third-gen AI processing unit onboard with four-cores and up to 2.4TOPs of AI performance, almost half of that of the Dimensity 1000 chipset. Talking about supported hardware, the mid-range 5G chipset supports up to Full-HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek also boasts about packing a flagship-grade ISP onboard and it supports up to 4 concurrent cameras. It supports 64MP cameras (which even the Helio G90T supports) to offer higher-megapixel count to users or up to 32MP+16MP dual-camera setup. There’s a number of camera enhancements in tow such as AI autofocus, autoexposure, auto white balance, noise reduction, high dynamic range (AI HDR) and more. Dimensity 800 5G SoC also supports the world’s first multi-frame 4K video HDR capability (video HDR), as per the chipmaker.

If you are excited to test out 5G networks, which are steadily rolling out across the world (not in India as we are still waiting on the 5G spectrum auctions) and don’t want to shell out money on a flagship, then Dimensity 800-powered phones will start rolling out in the first half of 2020 to satiate your needs.