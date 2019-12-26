Just a month after officially announcing the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset for premium smartphones, Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek, has unveiled its mid-range mobile processor with 5G connectivity to compete against the Qualcomm 765 platform. Called Dimensity 800, the new 5G-enabled SoC is positioned below the Dimensity 1000 and will make its way to mid-range smartphones in the second quarter of next year.

MediaTek is yet to reveal any of the tech specs of the Dimensity 800 SoC, including the die size, the CPU/ GPU core architectures, clock speeds and the 5G modem, all of which will likely be revealed in Q1, 2020, when the chip will be officially released for the global market.

Meanwhile, noted tipster, Digital Chat Station, claims that the Dimensity 800 will bear the model number MT6873, which was first spotted online last month. It is said to come with the in-house Helio M70 5G modem and an octa-core CPU comprising of two heavy-duty Cortex A76 cores and six power-efficient Cortex-A50 cores. The chip is rumored to enter commercial production in Q2 2020, which lines up nicely with news that devices powered by the new chip will launch by the middle of next year.

While India may be missing out on the 5G party, the new technology is expected to become much more widespread next year, especially in the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea and China. In fact, a new report from leading data and analytics company, Global Data, recently claimed that ‘affordable’ 5G phones priced below $500 will become a reality in 2020, and alongside the Snapdragon 765, chipsets like the Dimensity 800 will go a long way towards fulfilling that prediction.