MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Announced with Cortex-X925 and Agentic AI Capability

After much anticipation, MediaTek finally announced the flagship Dimensity 9400 chipset with Arm’s latest Cortex-X925 big core. The premium processor features a powerful CPU built on the Armv9.2 architecture and fabricated on TSMC’s 2nd-generation node (N3E). It also brings bigger CPU caches.

Dimensity 9400 packs a single Cortex-X925 prime core clocked at 3.63GHz, 3x Cortex-X4 cores at 3.30GHz, and 4x Cortex-A720 cores at 2.40GHz. It’s still an octa-core setup, and it looks like the CPU is quite powerful. Arm says the new Cortex-X925 core brings 15% IPC improvement in single-threaded performance over the Cortex-X4.

Leaked Dimensity 9400 Geekbench Scores

In a leaked Geekbench result of the Dimensity 9400, it scored 3,010 in the single-core test and 8,686 in the multi-core test. The Dimensity 9400 easily surpasses the Apple A18 Pro in multi-core performance and comes very close to the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in single-core performance. In terms of efficiency, MediaTek says Dimensity 9400 is 40% more power-efficient than last year’s Dimensity 9300.

Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU

As for the GPU, MediaTek has gone with Arm’s premium Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU which offers enhanced Raytracing graphics performance while reducing power usage. MediaTek says the new Immortalis-G925 GPU on Dimensity 9400 delivers around 40% faster graphics performance while being 44% more power efficient.

The GPU also supports MediaTek’s HyperEngine gaming technologies such as Frame Rate Converter, Super Resolution, and Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0 for sustained frame rate while maintaining impressive graphics quality.

MediaTek NPU 890

Coming to the NPU or AI Processing Unit, the Dimensity 9400 packs MediaTek’s latest NPU 890. MediaTek says the new 8th-gen NPU unlocks AI agentic capability on the device. Developers can leverage Dimensity Agentic AI Engine or DAE to deliver new AI experiences and features.

On top of that, MediaTek says the NPU on Dimensity 9400 can generate high-quality on-device AI videos and can also be used for on-device LoRA training. Not to mention, it supports Mixture of Experts (MoE) LLMs and multimodal AI. MediaTek says that Dimensity 9400 is optimized for Google’s Gemini Nano model with multimodal support.

ISP and Connectivity

As for the ISP, Dimensity 9400 can capture up to 8K 60FPS videos in HEVC format. And the camera can handle images up to 320MP. On the connectivity front, it brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The MediaTek 5G modem is based on 3GPP Release 17 specifications, promising peak download speeds of up to 7Gbps.

Dimensity 9400 Specifications