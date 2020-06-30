MediaTek continues to expand its gaming-centric G-series and has today announced the long-rumored Helio G25 and Helio G35 chipsets. The company is raining on Qualcomm’s parade in the entry-level segment. It doesn’t just offer a powerful chipset but one that’s optimized for gaming on a budget.

“The MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips offer smartphone users premium features included in our other G-series family, including enhanced power efficiency, optimum performance, seamless gameplay, and enhanced photography,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek in an official blog post.

Specs & Features

The MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35 chipsets aren’t very different from each other. Both are octa-core chipsets, based on the 12nm FinFET production process. They are backed by ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at up to 2GHz and 2.3GHz respectively. They also include the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, with the one aboard Helio G25 clocked at 650MHz and Helio G35 clocked at 680MHz. So, there’s not much difference on the performance front.

Both the MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35 support up to 6GB 1666MHz LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. The former supports up to HD+ (1600 x 720) displays while the latter supports up to Full-HD+ displays (2400 x 1080) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the Helio G25-powered phones can include up to 13MP+8MP dual-camera setups along with a single 21MP sensor. Helio G35, on the other hand, supports 13MP+13MP dual-cameras along with a single 25MP sensor. Both of these MediaTek chipsets come with 1080p @ 30FPS video recording, multi-frame noise reduction, EIS, and more.

On the connectivity front, both the chipsets support dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and more. There’s no word on whether both of these chipsets support India’s NavIC or not. The hardware here is backed by MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology, which squarely aims at performance and connectivity optimization to offer you the best gaming experience on a budget.

Phones Powered by Mediatek Helio G25 & Helio G35

MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G25 have made their debut alongside three new entry-level phones powered by either of these two chipsets. Xiaomi has launched the Helio G25-powered Redmi 9A and Helio G35-powered Redmi 9C while Realme C11 with Helio G35 has also gone official today.