MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Announced with All Performance-Only Cores

MediaTek always pushes the boundaries of offering high-end performance at a reasonable price and seems like this will continue to be the case. The company just unveiled its Dimensity 8400 processor, which is the successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 (benchmark comparison). This new processor seems like a promising upgrade, featuring only high-power cores in the cluster.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8400 that just debuted, comes with an octa-core cluster of solely ARM Cortex-A725 cores clocked at 3.25GHz. If you know your processors, then you would be surprised that there are no efficiency cores to speak of at this time. According to its product page, the Dimensity 8400 is built upon TSMC’s 4nm architecture instead of 3nm that we hoped for. Still, it manages to push out 41% higher multicore performance and 24% better peak performance thanks to the Mali-G720 GPU.

Image Credit: MediaTek

These are some amazing numbers of a generational upgrade. MediaTek seems to have gone all in towards performance this time. However, even housing only performance cores, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 still manages to be 44% more power efficient. These are some flagship-level charms.

This chip will also come with MediaTek NPU 880 which will support all the mainstream large language models. This will allow for improved processing of on-device AI models. It also features MediaTek’s Dimensity Agentic AI Engine or DAE. This will allow developers to create AI applications that predict your needs and draw power accordingly. We saw this before on the high end, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip.

For images, it includes the MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP. It utilizes remosaic technology to capture more light into the frame and speeds up focusing for more high-resolution results. The ISP also allows for HDR in video recording throughout all zoom ranges. So with the right hardware, the Dimensity 8400 will be able to push out some top-quality results.

There’s an advanced 5G modem sporting up to 3CC-CA, and offering peak download speeds of 5.17 Gbps. It utilizes Network Observation System (NOS) technology to quickly jump from 5G to Wi-Fi and vice versa. The midrange processor also supports WQHD+ resolutions and 144Hz refresh rate. So, it could also suit future foldable devices.

All in all, the Dimensity 8400 seems like a force to reckon with in the mid-range segment of devices. It features all the best components of a flagship processor, and we know that it wouldn’t cost as much as one. However, given that 2024 is just a few days away from coming to a close, we won’t be seeing any devices getting it this year. But we will keep an eye out for all the new phones featuring this processor.