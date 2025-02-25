MediaTek’s New Dimensity 7400, 7400X and 6400 Chipsets Announced

MediaTek has announced three new chipsets including Dimensity 7400, 7400X, and 6400 for mid-range devices. Both Dimensity 7400 and 7400X are nearly identical and come with an octa-core CPU setup. You get 4x Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.0GHz. And they are fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm process node.

To power graphics, you get the efficient Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The company says the GPU brings support for MediaTek Advanced Gaming Technology 3.0 (MAGT) which enhances the gaming performance. Moreover, due to AI optimization, users will face reduced input lag in games.

As for the NPU, MediaTek has baked in NPU 6.0 which is 15% faster than the NPU in Dimensity 7300. Next, both Dimensity 7400 and 7400X feature the same Imagiq 950 ISP along with Google Ultra HDR support and AI-powered camera features.

Talking about the 5G modem, you get MediaTek’s 5G modem based on Release 16 specifications. It supports 3CC carrier aggregation (CCA), which reduces power by 20%. For local connectivity, both chipsets pack Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support.

The only difference between Dimensity 7400 and 7400X is that the former is designed for regular smartphones, while the latter is optimized for foldables. MediaTek says Dimensity 7400X has support for “dual display flip phones (7400X) to give OEMs more design flexibility.“

Now coming to the budget-friendly Dimensity 6400 which brings eight CPU cores, packing 2x Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.5GHz, and 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.0GHz. It has a watered-down Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and is manufactured on TSMC’s older 6nm process node. Note that it doesn’t come with an NPU.

As for camera support, Dimensity 6400 can capture images up to 108MP. It can leverage Arcsoft’s multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR) and low pass noise reduction (LPNR) algorithms for sharper selfies and portraits.

For gaming, MediaTek says it features “Bluetooth Wi-Fi HyperCoex Technology” to reduce latency in gaming by up to 90%. And the Sub-6 5G Modem based on Release 16 specifications offers 33% faster download speeds, compared to competing chipsets in a similar category.