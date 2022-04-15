Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed to Receive Its First Expansion in 2023

After CD Projekt Red botched up the launch of its most-anticipated game title, Cyberpunk 2077, earlier last year, the company brought the game to a stable position on consoles with its next-gen update earlier this year. Now, developer CDPR has announced that the game will see its first expansion next year.

Cyberpunk 2077 to Receive First Expansion in 2023

CD Projekt Red recently took to Twitter to highlight its plans for 2022, which were also announced during the company’s financial call. The company noted that it will deliver Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion pack in 2023 as it will work on the development of Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion throughout this year. You can check out the tweet right below. As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

Now, although the game’s first expansion is confirmed, CDPR did not provide any details about what players can expect, going forward. Moreover, the release timeline for the expansion continues to remain under wraps. However, the company said that it will share more details about the same later this year.

Other than this, CDPR also highlighted that it will work on its upcoming projects, which include the new Witcher title based on Unreal Engine 5 and the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update that was recently delayed “until further notice.” A spin-off to Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is expected too. Additionally, the company said that it will continue the “conceptual and research work on unannounced projects.”

We can expect CD Projekt Red to announce new titles in 2023, in addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion and the Witcher 3 update. So, what do you think? Are you excited about CDPR’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments.