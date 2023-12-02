Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 to Add a Metro System and QoL Changes

Cyberpunk 2077 is barely done with updates to the game, as the developer has announced another major addition to the title. This time, it adds in a much-requested feature they originally announced. Yes, with the upcoming 2.1 update, the game will receive a full-fledged metro system. And that is not the only thing the game will get with its 2.1 update.

News of the Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 content update was first introduced through a recent RED stream. CD Projekt Red developers joined in, sharing what is in store for this update. For starters, one of the additions coming from this update is a full-fledged metro system. Earlier, you could only fast-travel from the metro transit points to other areas. However, this time around, you’ll have a proper metro system. It opens after the Konpeki Plaza quest and features line-changing and more.

Outside of the metro system, the 2.1 update will also add some changes to the game. Adam Smasher, one of the boss fights in Cyberpunk 2077, is getting updated. The villain now uses moves inspired by the Edgerunners’ appearance.

Smasher will utilize his Sandevistand to become fast and ferocious against players. This makes the fight much more challenging. Outside of that, you can now play the radio on foot, replay car races, get new vehicles, new accessibility options, and much more.

Overall, the upcoming update adds tons of quality-of-life features. This brings Cyberpunk 2077 near the version they originally announced and discussed before release. It further improves the updates introduced two months back. Cyberpunk 2.1 update will launch alongside the physical launch of the Ultimate Edition, i.e., December 5, 2023.

So, are you excited for the new update? What are your expectations from it? Do let us know in the comments below.