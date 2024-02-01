Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.11 Lets You Prioritize P-Cores on Intel CPUs

Ever since its initial buggy launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has been overhauled severely. In the latest 2.11 patch, the game gets a new feature within the Gameplay settings called Prioritize P-Cores.

With the new Cyberpunk 2077 2.11 patch, the Prioritize P-Cores setting lets Intel processor owners bypass any other form of CPU scheduling done by the operating system. Below is how you can turn it on through the in-game options.

How to turn on Prioritize P-Core setting in Cyberpunk 2077

With this, CPUs that have performance (P) cores and efficiency (E) cores as part of a hybrid performance architecture can potentially extract performance benefits. Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors for desktops & laptops, along with CPUs going back to 12th Gen Alder Lake, are built this way.

Cyberpunk 2077: Prioritize P-Core Setting Tested with In-Game Benchmark

There are other ways to allocate specific cores to your game, but it is nice to see this feature as a dedicated option within the gameplay settings of Cyberpunk 2077. I tested this new Prioritize P-Core setting after updating the game, which was a 9.2GB patch on Steam.

I tested this on a Windows 11 build with an i7-14700HX and RTX 4060. The in-game settings were set at 1080p Medium, with no ray-tracing enabled to make things more CPU intensive.

Cyberpunk 2077 Prioritize P-Cores turned on results in FPS improvement on Intel Core i7-14700HX processor

Above is the in-game benchmark, which replicates the same scenarios and is perfect for testing purposes. Here, we find that when the P-Core utilization setting is enabled, the in-game average FPS is a little higher. So, if you have an Intel CPU with the hybrid performance architecture, head over to the settings and consider enabling it to see if your performance is boosted.

Do note that this feature just came out. It should be improved later. For now, some people are experiencing stutter issues with this Prioritize P-Core setting turned on in Cyberpunk 2077. We experienced this as well whilst testing.

Besides the dedicated hybrid CPU utilization, the patch also comes with a lot of bug fixes and optimizations. A notable change is that drifting in vehicles like the Rayfield Caliburn, have been made to drive and feel better. Also, AMD RX Vega GPU owners will see an improvement in performance after this latest Cyberpunk 2077 update.

What are your thoughts on the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch? Let us know in the comments below.