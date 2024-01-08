CES 2024: Samsung Shows off Transparent MicroLED Tech and It’s Pure Innovation!

Samsung makes some amazing TVs, and today at CES 2024 the company has unveiled a brand-new Transparent MicroLED display technology. Two demos were shown off at the CES 2024 event, at Samsung’s First Look showcase. The glass appeared slightly tinted, as per reports.

Samsung is not going to launch TVs with this tech anytime soon. Despite that, it is still incredibly cool to see the company’s research and development efforts at this year’s CES 2024. At the event, looking at the Samsung micro OLED transparent display was described as “a hologram.” You can check out the demo of this tech below.

As you can see yourself, the demo video shows some extremely sharp visuals that don’t seem to be affected by their backgrounds. Imagining this on a wider scale is surely something breathtaking.

According to Samsung, the transparent glass features an extremely small micro LED chip. The highly efficient and precise manufacturing process allows it to display content with minimal obstructions.

With years of R&D, Samsung has made something that allows “LED chip operation circuits to be directly deposited on the glass,” eliminating loss of brightness. Today, the transparent microLED demo shown off at CES 2024 exhibited the peak of display innovation by Samsung.

This transparent microLED display is a testament to Samsung’s prowess in display innovation. The frameless design and eye-catching rendering of content on the display are years ahead of anything we can get today in a consumer product. If you want to buy a transparent TV, check out LG’s Signature T, which was also unveiled at CES 2024.

What are your thoughts on this transparent microLED display technology demo of Samsung at CES 2024? Let us know if you found this cool in the comments below!