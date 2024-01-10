CES 2024: ASUS ZenBook Duo Goes Nuts with Literally Two 16:10 Displays

A new Asus ZenBook Duo laptop has been unveiled at CES 2024. The design evolution of this brand-new laptop has hit a new level, evolving out of the traditional form factor into something quite crazy. Many will find this laptop design outrageous, but I’m not going to lie: the ZenBook Duo has grabbed my attention and looks like one of the most unique laptop launches of 2025.

If you didn’t know, the Asus ZenBook Duo was first introduced with a mini display right above the keyboard deck. Efficient use of space in the laptop design to add a second screen was seen in Asus’s new design, which leveled up the multitasking potential of the user. Now, the new Asus ZenBook Duo (2024) unveiled at CES goes a few steps further.

Insane Design Evolution on the New 2024 Asus Zenbook Duo

Instead of redesigning the previous version, Asus has taken a hint from Lenovo’s Dual Screen laptop design, which we have used before. Now, two dedicated displays make up the ZenBook Duo.

The Ergosense keyboard and touchpad are available to the user in a physical form separate from the laptop, so they technically work via Bluetooth instead of a wired, internal connection.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

There is also an “optionally bundled” sleeve that will let you prop up the display. One mode Asus showed was the ZenBook Duo (2024) in portrait, showing two screens side-by-side arranged in a 10:16 aspect ratio. It looks like a book in this mode, and the overall versatility of this design does unlock incredible multitasking features.

In another mode, both the 14-inch displays can be stacked up at 16:10 for a vertically stacked dual monitor setup. Of course, having a touchscreen, the new ZenBook Duo (2024) can be used as a tablet. The second screen can also act as a virtual touchpad and keyboard with the onboard software.

ZenBook Duo 2024: OLED Displays and Intel Core Ultra Processors

The ZenBook Duo packs dual 14-inch OLED Panels with 3K resolution (2880×1800) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bezels are quite slim, and the laptop has a 91% screen-to-body ratio, according to Asus.

These displays offer a slightly more spacious aspect ratio, at 16:10 instead of the usual 16:9. Asus calls these Lumina OLED, a distinction for premium OLED displays. ZenBook Duo 2024 also has Pantone validation for use in professional content creation scenarios.

The OLED displays ZenBook Duo (2024) laptop has 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage, supports 1.07 billion colors, and has a certification for DisplayHDR True Black 500 as well. The display also accepts stylus input. Asus will also have variants available with a 1080p 60Hz (1920×1080) display instead.

Image Courtesy: ASUS

The processor and graphics given here are the latest, too. ZenBook Duo (2024) will launch with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. The Core Ultra 9 model features 16 cores and 22 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.10 GHz.

This brings Intel’s NPU for accelerating AI on the device. The inbuilt Intel Arc graphics also accelerates performance in graphics-intensive workloads and even features hardware-based ray tracing support. The laptop is also Intel Evo certified.

For RAM, the new Asus ZenBook Duo uses LPDDR5 memory with up to 32GB capacity. The memory speed is an astonishing 7467MHz. Storage options go up to 2TB of NVMe Gen4. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E. The battery is a modest 75WHrs, and the laptop weighs 1.65kg, which is quite portable given the amount of hardware here.

The laptop camera is an FHD one, also supporting Windows Hello for a quick login to your PC. Speaking of the port selection, it has 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports supporting power delivery. There is also 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and also a 3.5mm headset port.

Overall, it is a great laptop with little to no compromises. However, I do not think everyone will love this design. The previous-gen ZenBook Duo offered everything in one package, and this new one separates the keyboard and mouse using up all the space of the actual laptop for its dual displays.

Asus ZenBook Duo (2024): Price & Availability

The Asus ZenBook Duo (model UX8406), which has just launched at CES 2024, is not available to pre-order for now, but it will be launched into the market later in Q1 2024. So, we can expect Asus to release it before April.

Speaking of price, the entry-level variant starts at $1499 with a Core Ultra 5 125H processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1080p displays.

What are your thoughts on this wild new laptop from Asus unveiled at CES 2024? Would you buy it to enhance your productivity and multi-tasking capabilities? Let us know in the comments below!