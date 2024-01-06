ASUS’ First ROG NUC Launches at CES 2024

Asus is unveiling an ROG NUC very soon at the upcoming CES 2024 event. This is a super portable mini PC, and it is expected to pack quite a punch for today’s games. The Asus ROG NUC was revealed recently in a teaser video released by the company’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

While ASUS has pre-built PCs, this is the first ROG NUC the company is making. Asus has touted its ROG NUC as ‘compact and powerful. However, specifications are yet to be revealed. What I can say with certainty is that Asus ROG NUC will be powered by Intel processors. Gamers, get ready for a gaming revolution at #CES2024ROG!🔥We are about to unveil the world's first #ROG #NUC! Embrace the ultimate freedom to conquer in style and revolutionize the way you game. 🚀📆Mark your calendar & join us for the event on Jan 8th! https://t.co/CHb4tVS4XS pic.twitter.com/eRAWjZkc2X— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) January 4, 2024

Intel’s NUC (next unit of computing) division was acquired by Asus in 2023. Because of this, we will see various NUC designs in a brand-new form released by Asus.

As mentioned, we don’t know what the NUC packs. But speculating on what could power the ROG NUC, we could see Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh (HX chips). But it is more likely that Asus will launch a new Intel Core Ultra processor coupled with high-performance integrated Arc graphics on the ROG NUC.

Previously, we have heard rumors of ROG NUC packing up to RTX 4070 graphics as well. The same rumor mentions “Asus will use next Meteor Lake CPUs” (Via: Bits & Chips). Needless to say, the upcoming ROG NUC should be quite powerful! The post by Asus also states ROG NUC will launch on January 8th at CES 2024. Image Courtesy: ASUS Image Courtesy: ASUS

In this teaser, we did get to see a few design elements of the ROG NUC. It definitely looks like a portable gaming beast. The ROG logo is at the top of the device, and the exterior definitely looks fitting in accordance with the gamer-esque aesthetics found in the company’s ROG products.

The ROG NUC design also shares some similarities with Intel NUC 12, released previously by Intel. When you combine all that together, the ROG NUC should really be something to behold.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming ROG NUC? Would you buy a mini PC like this? Let us know in the comments below.