PUBG Mobile is now banned and not available for download in India. This has left the millions of fans of this popular battle royale game high and dry. While mobile gamers have already turned to alternatives, like Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire, it looks like a brand new battle royale game may be headed to our mobile devices very soon.

Activision is looking to bring its much-loved battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone, to mobile devices. A job listing (since removed) recently popped up on the company’s website, revealing that Activision is scouting for an executive producer to work on a new mobile game. The most interesting part of the job listing is that the game was referred to as ‘WZM,’ which could most likely be an abbreviation for Warzone Mobile.

If that isn’t enough proof for you, here are excerpts (via PC Gamer.com) from the job listing that will only further cement the fact that a Call of Duty: Warzone mobile game is coming soon. The features producer will work on a new AAA mobile FPS game and here are the Warzone-specific requirements from the job listing:

Harvest, adapt, and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation.

[Also,] improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love.

Serve as the primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user-facing features, UX, and overall quality.

Now, you must be thinking – doesn’t Call of Duty Mobile already have a battle royale mode? Why is Activision making yet another battle royale game? Well, the developers believe there’s a ton of potential for the franchise on mobile and it has only scratched the suface with Call of Duty Mobile. It must think the time is right for them to direct resources to building a new standalone battle royale title for mobile, one that will be capable of taking on PUBG Mobile just like Warzone did on PC and consoles.

There is currently on official information for when the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone will find its way to our smartphones. Let’s hope it is sooner rather than later as the Chinese apps ban has left a massive PUBG Mobile-sized hole in our hearts. We are now looking to fill that gap with something new and exciting but alas, there’s not a whole lot of eye-grabbing options available to us.