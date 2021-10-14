Ricochet Is a New Anti-Cheat System for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

It seems like Activision finally has a solution for the cheater problem plaguing Call of Duty: Warzone. The game developer is introducing a new anti-cheat system. Dubbed Ricochet, the anti-cheat system will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard and make its way to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Pacific update later this year.

Call of Duty Ricochet Anti-Cheat System

According to the company, the Ricochet anti-cheat system brings broad security and server enhancements to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. Taking inspiration from Valorant’s Riot Vanguard anti-cheat software, Ricochet involves kernel-level drivers, ML (Machine Learning) algorithms, and a team of dedicated professionals striving to reduce hackers.

The highlight of Ricochet is a new kernel-level driver on PC. These drivers are given high-level access to monitor and manage software and apps on a PC. This way, Ricochet will check the installed apps that attempt to interact and manipulate the game.

However, do keep in mind that the kernel-level driver will come to Call of Duty: Vanguard at a later date. While the kernel drivers will be limited to PC, console players playing via cross-play against PC players will also get indirectly benefitted from the system.

To protect user privacy, Activision states the kernel-level driver will operate only when you play the game. In other words, the driver is not always on. It starts when you start the game and shuts down when you exit it. In addition, Ricochet monitors and reports activities that are specifically related to Call of Duty.

Activision assures that Ricochet will ensure fair play and encourages players to report hackers abusing the system. Although Ricochet is a promising system, it remains to be seen how effective it would be to eliminate hackers from the game.