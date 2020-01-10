Having launched with much fanfare last year, Call of Duty: Mobile is all set to roll out its Season 3 around the middle of January, bringing new modes, new maps, a new ranked mode season for both battle royale and multiplayer, a new Battle Pass and more. According to an official community update on Reddit, Activision said that in the new season, the game will get a new ‘Rapid Fire’ mode for multiplayer and a new multiplayer map called ‘Scrapyard’ recreated from the classic three-lane Modern Warfare 2 map.

Details about the map are yet to be officially announced, but Activision says it will be “a medium sized map that provides plenty of opportunities for close to mid-range combat and promises plenty of action”. As for the Rapid Fire mode, Activision says it will be a “fast paced and action-packed experience” that will offer gamers “infinite ammo, infinite grenades, sped up operator skill cooldowns, and faster recharging scorestreaks”.

In addition to that, Activision will roll out a mixture of BR and Multiplayer challenges to give gamers opportunities to get more gear. The new challenges include a Prop Hunt mode and a BR Sniper Challenge mode, both of which started on January 1st and will be available until the 15th of this month. Others, like the MQ-27 Dragonfire, a combat drone from Black Ops 2, will last from January 3rd to 12th. There’s also a Stick & Stones mode that goes live today and will be available till 15th of January.

Finally, Activision also says that the incoming update will add a number of new survey topics, as well as fix several bugs, including an annoying issue that renders certain features of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers unusable on Android 9 and 10. You can read all the details on the official Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit by clicking on the source link below.