Asus has announced Season 2 of its mobile e-sports tournament, ‘Battle of Gods’. Exclusive to ROG Phone users, the tournament will kick off on November 6, with participants going head-to-head in a 5v5 format of Call of Duty Mobile to stake a claim from the ultimate prize pool of up to Rs. 7,00,000.

Similar to the first season, Season 2 is expected to last for 12 weeks, culminating in a winners-only Finale. It will involve players facing-off in four modes, including Domination, Deathmatch, Search, and Destroy. The weekly finals will be live-streamed on Asus India’s YouTube channel. Registrations for the first week of the tournament is currently underway and will close November 4th at 1:00 PM.

Battle of Gods is part of Asus India’s efforts to offer exclusive community engagement and social interaction to ROG Phone users, while encouraging people to stay home to fight COVID-19. Following the weekly head-to-head match-ups, the top players will qualify for the final match that will be live-streamed online. The winners of the weekly finals will claim their share from the total prize pool.

Announcing the new season, Dinesh Sharma, the Business Head for Asus India’s Commercial PC and Smartphone group, said: “We are very excited to launch our highly-anticipated community tournament on Call of Duty: Mobile. Smartphone gaming is the perfect platform to engage, connect, and abide to the social distancing norms. ROG Phone Users Community members get this exclusive benefit to come together to demonstrate their gaming skills, experience competitive e-sports, and win big cash rewards”.