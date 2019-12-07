Call of Duty: Mobile has become one of the most popular games on Android and iOS, and a recent report now suggests that it has been downloaded more than 172 million times and earned nearly $87 million in global revenues in its first two months. That’s according to analytics firm, Sensor Tower, which says the game picked up nearly 21 million unique installs in November, compared to almost 146 million in the previous month.

As per report, the game has been a hit in the US, where it has seen nearly 28.5 million installs, or 16.6 percent of all downloads globally. India came in second with 17.5 million installs, or 10.2 percent, whiled Brazil ranked third with 12 million installs, or 7 percent. As you’d expect, Google Play accounted for 89 million (52 percent) downloads, while the iOS version accounted for the remaining 83 million.

After announcing it at its GDC 2019 keynote earlier in the year, Activision finally brought its super-popular FPS franchise, Call of Duty, to Android and iOS in late September. Called ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’, the free-to-play game is developed by Tencent’s Timi studio and, involves maps, modes, weapons and characters from across the CoD universe, including the Black Ops and the Modern Warfare series.

As part of the battle royale genre, the game requires up to 100 players to fight for survival in a map designed for the mobile title, featuring locations from across the Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams. Players can battle across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter and tactical raft, while finding and equipping gear and weapons that span the series.

You can download ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ for free from the Play Store on Android devices and from the App Store on iPhones.

With inputs from IANS