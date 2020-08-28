BSNL has launched its Internet Protocol television (IPTV) service in Kerala circle. The service is currently available on a trial basis in select cities such as Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur. The trial period is from August 27 – October 31. After the trial, BSNL may expand the service to more circles.

For getting its IPTV service off the ground BSNL has reportedly partnered with Bhoomika Digital and Cinesoft. Cinesoft will serve as BSNL’s technology partner, while Bhoomika Digital is the content provider for this initiative.

To begin with, the service will offer over 300 channels, of which 150 are free to air (FTA) channels. The channels are primarily across Malayalam, Tamil, English, and Hindi. BSNL IPTV subscribers can use the service on Android Box, Android TV, and mobile.

The state-owned telecom operator is rolling out IPTV services through the Bharat Fiber platform. As TelecomTalk reports, BSNL is offering an early bird offer for subscribers signing up for IPTV before September 10. Through the offer, customers can watch all FTA channels with no extra charges for one month.

BSNL has not revealed the exact IPTV packages yet. However, going by a tweet on Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association Twitter handle, the packages will be “user friendly”. We should be learning more about the packages once the service exits the trial phase after 2 months.

If you’re from one of the aforesaid cities, you can sign up for the service from BSNL’s portal. The process involves submitting Bharat Fiber phone number, email address, and mobile number. The page doesn’t seem to be live as of this writing but it should go live soon.