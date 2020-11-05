Public sector telecom behemoth, BSNL, is reportedly planning to refresh its postpaid wireless portfolio by launching new plans and removing a bunch of existing ones. The company is also apparently planning to offer additional benefits with at least one popular current plan. That’s according to TelecomTalk, which claims that the company’s updated postpaid portfolio will include two new plans worth Rs. 798 and Rs. 999.

The report further states that BSNL is also set to remove a slew of offerings from its existing postpaid portfolio, including the Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,125 plans. What’s more, the popular Rs. 199 plan will now come with additional benefits like data rollover and family add-ons to better compete with private-sector rivals. It will apparently come with 25GB of data with rollover up to 75GB alongside unlimited on-net voice calling, 300 minutes of off-net minutes and 100 SMSes per day.

As for the new plans, the Rs. 798 option will offer up to 250 minutes of voice calls to any domestic network alongside 50GB of data per month with rollover up to 150GB, 100 SMSes per day and up to two family add-on connections with same benefits as the primary connection. The Rs. 999 plan, meanwhile, will bring 75GB of data with rollover up to 225GB, alongside unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSes per day and three family add-ons.

Finally, BSNL is also reviving the Rs. 525 postpaid plan with similar benefits as earlier, but with with the addition of a single additional family add-on connection. Do note that the company is yet to announce any of the aforementioned changes officially, but will reportedly do so sooner rather than later.