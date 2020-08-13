India’s State-owned telecom giant, BSNL, has introduced a new prepaid combo plan priced at Rs. 399. It comes with a validity of 80 days and offers up to 250 minutes of outgoing calls (both on-net and off-net), 100 SMSes and 1GB of full-speed data per day. The new plan will go into effect starting August 15th in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles, the company said in a circular on Thursday. The company also discontinued two existing tariff vouchers priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 1699.

Meanwhile, the daily 250-minute voice-call quota in new Rs. 399 plan is valid both at home and on national roaming for local and long-distance calls. Once the daily allocation is exhausted, users will be charges as per their base plan rate. On the data front, speeds will reduce to 80kbps once an user reaches the 1GB daily limit. Like voice-calls, data usage will also be valid throughout the country, including on MTNL’s network in Delhi and Mumbai. The new Rs. 399 plan will also come with free BSNL tunes and Lokdhun content, but it won’t be available for activations through selfcare.

While the aforementioned plan goes into effect on August 15, BSNL isn’t marketing it as an ‘Independence Day plan’. The company, however, had earlier introduced a new prepaid plan and announced a number of promotional offers on some of its existing plans to celebrate India’s 74th Independence day. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a new plan called STV Combo 147 as part of its independence Day celebrations, and announced extra validity on some of its existing plans.