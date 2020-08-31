BSNL has introduced a new prepaid plan at Rs.1,499. According to BSNL Chennai’s circular, the plan is valid from September 1. The Rs.1,499 plan comes with 24GB of mobile data. It offers free voice calls with a 250 minutes FUP and 100 free SMS per day. If you exhaust the daily limit, BSNL will charge you with respect to the base plan. In this case, the base plan is ‘Advance Per minute plan 94’.

The plan is valid for 365 days. However, BSNL is offering an additional 30 days of validity as a promotional offer for users who subscribe within the first 90 days. In total, you will get 395 days of validity if you recharge within 3 months from now.

If you’re interested, you can activate the plan through C-TOPUP, Selfcare, and Web portal. The SMS keyword for self-care activation is ‘PLAN BSNL1499’ and you should send it to ‘123’.

In the same circular, BSNL has announced the withdrawal of plan voucher 429 and the re-introduction of special tariff voucher 429. STV 429 offers 250 minutes of calls per day. It also comes with 100 free SMS per day and offers 1GB of data per day exhausting which will limit the speed to 40kbps. The plan is valid for 81 days.

You also get EROS Now subscription with this plan. However, do keep in mind that you won’t get access to EROS Now if you recharge through self-care. If you recharge through C-TOPUP or web portal, you will get the username and password details along with the app’s download link through SMS.