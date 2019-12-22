Privacy-focused Brave browser, which recently got out of beta on Android is planning to add support for browser extensions, according to one of the developers of the team. As per the developer, we should expect the feature to roll out sometime in Q1-Q2 of 2020.

A Redditor asked on Brave Browser’s subreddit if the company has any plans to bring support for browser extensions, for which a developer in Brave’s Android team who goes by the username SergZh revealed the timeline of the feature’s availability.

If you’re unaware, Brave Browser is a Chromium-based web browser founded by former Mozilla CEO, Brendan Eich. One of the salient features of the browser is that it blocks ads and trackers by default. What’s more, you will also be paid in Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) cryptocurrency if you are willing to view ads.

In case you’re wondering, Brave is not the first Chromium-based web browser on Android to support browser extensions. In fact, Kiwi Browser and Yandex browser already come with support for extensions from Chrome Web Store. If you can’t wait until Brave adds support for browser extensions, check out our guide here to know how to use browser extensions with the Kiwi browser.

However, it will be interesting to see browser extensions on Brave browser as it is used by a lot of users who seek privacy on the internet. Speaking of user privacy, here are a few other secure browsers which we think you might find helpful if you’re looking for alternative options.

So, are you excited to use browser extensions on Brave browser? Tell us in the comments.