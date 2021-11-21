Brave Browser Now Has a Built-in Crypto Wallet That Requires No Additional Extensions

As cryptocurrencies continue to gain momentum in the finance market, we have seen an increase in demand for crypto wallets used to safely store cryptocurrencies. Citing this demand, the privacy-focused web browser Brave has now introduced a built-in crypto wallet to offer a seamless crypto storing platform to users in the desktop version of its browser. Other than storing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others, the Brave Wallet offers various other features to users.

The company announced the Brave Wallet recently via an official blog post on its forum. The wallet is not an extension that you need to add to the browser but a built-in feature that lets you store cryptocurrencies, monitor the crypto market, send/ receive assets, and even import/ export cryptocurrencies from or to hardware wallets like Ledger or Trezor.

“Unlike most crypto wallets, the Brave Wallet does not require extensions; it’s browser-native, reducing security risks and reliance on extra CPU and memory,” the company wrote in the blog post. “Users can transact with almost any crypto asset with superior safety and performance, as well as connect with other wallets and Web3 DApps,” it further added.

Other than storing crypto assets, the Brave Wallet offers various other cryptocurrency-related features too. For instance, users will be able to see live and historical market graphs from CoinGecko, send and receive NFTs, manage their portfolio, find the best price match against a list of providers with built-in swap functionality, and more.

Moreover, as the Brave Wallet does not rely on any extensions or plugins and is native to the browser, it drastically reduces the chances of phishing and theft of assets. “The Brave Wallet requires no extensions and is instead browser-native, removing key performance and security concerns while preserving the core features of popular crypto wallets,” Brian Bondy, the CTO and the co-founder of Brave, said in a statement.

Now, coming to the availability of the Brave Wallet, it is a free-to-use feature that comes with the latest update of the desktop version of the Brave Browser (v1.32). The company also mentioned that it will be available for the mobile version of the browser soon. So, if you use Brave Browser and are into crypto trading and storing, you might want to update your browser on your PC or laptop from Brave’s official website.