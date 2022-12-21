Boult Audio Introduces Affordable Rover Smartwatch in India

Popular brand Boult Audio has launched the new affordable Rover smartwatch in India. It comes with support for 600 nits of brightness, up to 10 days of battery life, and more. Check out the price, feature, and more details below,

Boult Audio Rover: Specs and Features

The Boult Audio Rover has a 1.3-inch AMOLED HD display with 600 nits of brightness and support for more than 150 cloud-based watch faces. The watch has a zinc alloy build.

It also comes with Bluetooth Calling functionality and supports single-chip for this to ensure stable calling with less power consumption. There are a number of health sensors available like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and more.

The Rover smartwatch has around 100 sports modes to track physical activities like running, swimming, walking, yoga, rope skipping, and more. It also supports smart notifications from apps and support for a voice assistant to carry out certain tasks.

The watch has up to 10 days of battery life and can fully charge in about 2.5 hours. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Rover smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 to compete with watches like the NoiseFit Evolve 3, the boAt Wave Style, and more. It can now be bought via the company’s website and Flipkart too.

The smartwatch comes packed in two variants: a Classic switch version will have a leather brown strap and the Flip version in black, blue, and green strap colors. These two bundles come free of cost.

Buy Boult Audio Rover via boultaudio.com (Rs 2,999)