NoiseFit Evolve 3 Smartwatch Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Home-grown wearable brand Noise has introduced the new NoiseFit Evolve 3 in India. The smartwatch succeeds last year’s NoiseFit Evolve 2 and comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and more. Have a look at the details.

NoiseFit Evolve 3: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 boasts a metallic frame and has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, which is bigger than the 1.2-inch screen of the Evolve 2. The new watch comes with a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels, 500 nits of peak brightness, a pixel density of 326ppi, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature. Plus, you can choose from over 150 watch faces, cloud-based and even customized.

It is equipped with the Noise Health Suite, which includes a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a blood-oxygen monitor, a stress monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. You can keep a track of more than 100 sports modes such as cycling, walking, treadmill, and more.

For the Bluetooth Calling feature, there’s an in-built microphone and a speaker. You can access contacts via the watch and even dial a number too. The recent logs will also appear on the watch. There’s Bluetooth version 5.3 so you can expect better connectivity.

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 is backed by a 300mAh battery, which is expected to last up to 7 days. Although, AOD and Bluetooth Calling can lead to only a day’s battery life. You can track your steps, calories, distance covered, and more. This can also be monitored via the NoiseFit app.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating, screen lock, DND mode, remote music/camera controls, quick replies, weather app support, and more.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 is priced at Rs 4,499 but is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999. It competes with the likes of the Dizo Watch R Talk, the boAt Xtend Talk, and more.

The watch comes in Carbon Black, Vintage Brown, Silver Grey, and Space Blue colorways.